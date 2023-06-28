Red, White, and Boom celebration in downtown Kingsport in 2022. (Photo: WJHL)

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Several streets will be closed on Saturday for Kingsport’s Independence Day celebrations.

The day will begin with the Mack Riddle American Legion Independence Day Parade at 10 a.m. The parade will traverse Center Street from the Renaissance Center to Memorial Park on Fort Henry Drive.

Parade route (City of Kingsport)

The following roads will be closed Saturday morning through the end of the parade:

Center Street from Sullivan Street to Fort Henry Drive

Fort Henry Drive from Center Street to Eastman Road

Wilcox Drive will be closed at Sevier Avenue

Detour routes will be set up for drivers on Sevier Avenue and Watauga and Sullivan streets, according to the city.

Following the parade will be the Red, White, and Boom event on Main Street beginning at 5 p.m., featuring live music headlined by Cheap Trick, food trucks, beverage vendors, and fireworks.

Road closures for Red, White, and Boom (City of Kingsport)

Main Street will be closed between Cumberland and Shelby streets beginning at 10 a.m. along with all adjacent side streets. The closures will be lifted once the fireworks have concluded.

More information about Red, White, and Boom can be found on Visit Kingsport’s website.