JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Thousands of people are without power after severe thunderstorms rolled through the region.

According to BrightRidge, just over 3,000 of its customers are currently without electricity. The southwest Johnson City area appears to be the hardest hit with 1,441 outages reported. Hundreds are also without power in northwest Johnson City and Jonesborough.

Around 2,600 Appalachian Power customers in Sullivan County are currently without power with many outages reported around Memorial Boulevard, Harr Town Road, and Island Road. Appalachian Power is also reporting another 207 outages in Hawkins County. Outages are also affecting hundreds in Buchanan, Dickenson, Russell, Scott, Smyth, and Washington (VA) counties.

Holston Electric in Hawkins County is reporting 91 outages, down from over 300 earlier.

Greeneville Light and Power is reporting 177 outages, also down from over 300 earlier.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.