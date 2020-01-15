Storm Team 11: What is a microburst?

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Students at a school in North Carolina were recently shocked to see an entire wall of their gym blown apart by a microburst.

You can see in the video below as the wall at Union Intermediate School was collapsed by the “water loaded microburst.”

Surveillance video shows students running away as part of the gym at Union Intermediate School in Sampson County, NC collapsed during a storm Monday. The National Weather Service said a “water loaded microburst” caused the damage. pic.twitter.com/ndO1nIHimG — WJHL (@WJHL11) January 14, 2020

Storm Team 11 Meteorologist Jeremy Eizensopf describes microbursts as essentially being incredibly powerful winds coming out of a storm.

As Jeremy puts it, microbursts are the strong winds that come down from a storm and expand outward once they hit the ground.

Microbursts affect only a small area with their excessive winds, hence the use of the prefix “micro.”

Odds are if you are even just a few miles from the microburst, you may not even see or feel the winds.

