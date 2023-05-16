TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL) — Outages have been reported in the Tri-Cities and surrounding areas following severe thunderstorms that swept the region on Tuesday.
Live updates on regional outages can be found below:
- Appalachian Power
- Dickenson: 3,032
Buchanan: 2,526
Russell: 1,330
Scott: 974
- Hawkins: 440
- BrightRidge
- 31 total out in Gray & Fall Branch
- Bristol, Virginia Utilities (BVU)
- 2,349 total out
- LG&E/KU:
- Lee: 2,847
This is a developing story. Details will be updated as they become available. Stay up to date with News Channel 11 online and on air.