TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL) — Outages have been reported in the Tri-Cities and surrounding areas following severe thunderstorms that swept the region on Tuesday.

Live updates on regional outages can be found below:

Appalachian Power Dickenson: 3,032

Buchanan: 2,526

Russell: 1,330

Scott: 974 Hawkins: 440

BrightRidge 31 total out in Gray & Fall Branch

Bristol, Virginia Utilities (BVU) 2,349 total out

LG&E/KU: Lee: 2,847



