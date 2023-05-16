TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL) — Outages have been reported in the Tri-Cities and surrounding areas following severe thunderstorms that swept the region on Tuesday.

Photo: WJHL

Live updates on regional outages can be found below:

  • Appalachian Power
    • Dickenson: 3,032
      Buchanan: 2,526
      Russell: 1,330
      Scott: 974
    • Hawkins: 440
  • BrightRidge
    • 31 total out in Gray & Fall Branch
  • Bristol, Virginia Utilities (BVU)
    • 2,349 total out
  • LG&E/KU:
    • Lee: 2,847

This is a developing story. Details will be updated as they become available. Stay up to date with News Channel 11 online and on air.