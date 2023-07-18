BULLS GAP, Tenn. (WJHL) — Cleanup continues regionwide following severe storms over the weekend, and community members in Bulls Gap pitched in to assist after the locality was hit with severe weather.

Bulls Gap Mayor Stacy Hayes told News Channel 11 that roughly 50 to 60 trees were down due to the storms. He says after the downpours cleared, there were about five streets that were impassable, but the community came together to help out.

“We have probably 50, 60 trees that are down,” Hayes said. “In most places, that’s not that big of a deal but in a town of our size, we don’t have the resources to accommodate, to help the citizens out and so, it kind of becomes a big deal with us.”

Hayes said town employees and volunteers showed up to help clear the storm damage.

“Everyone came together. The volunteer fire department, the city staff, everybody was here. The people just really come out of their homes to help and that meant a lot.”

Hayes said that a storm like this past weekend’s may not seem so bad for larger areas, but can still have a massive effect on a place like Bulls Gap. However, with the help of a close-knit community like theirs, he says, it’s efficient work.

“It may not be that big of an event to a lot of people, but to a town our size and with the limited resources that we have, it was a very big event; but at the same time, everyone’s stepped up.”