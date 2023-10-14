JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The 13th annual ‘Stories from the Pumpkin Patch’ took place at Tipton-Haynes State Historic Site on Saturday, and community members had the chance to enjoy several fall-themed activities, snacks and stories.

Storytellers told tales of old haunted folklore, as well as family-friendly fables out of the site’s mid-1800s barn. A crafting booth was available to kids and face painting was offered for $2.

Wes Spurgeon, co-director at Tipton Haynes, told News Channel 11 that the event focuses on local storytellers and storytelling’s importance to the Appalachian region.

“It’s celebrating the storytelling, which is big here in Appalachia,” he said. “Having families come out, take a hayride along the property and just showcasing the history of our site here at Tipton-Haynes.”

Spurgeon said that the storytelling was supplemented with traditional crafts and demonstrations. Hot apple cider was served out of the historic George Haynes cabin and fresh apple butter-making was on display and for purchase.

“Besides storytelling that we have here, kids can come and do a craft. They’re selling crafts that they can do and take home. We also have face painting for kids. We have several vendors here. We have a hayride. We have our historic buildings open that everybody can go through.”

More information on event taking place at Tipton-Haynes can be found by visiting Tipton-haynes.org.