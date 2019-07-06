FIERCE AND BRAVE: Community shows support for Tri-Cities girl battling cancer

TRI-CITIES (WJHL) – An entire region is showing it’s support for one Tri-Cities family.

Clothesline on North Roan Street in Johnson City, and Scores Grilles in the Mall at Johnson City both raised money to support the family of 9-year-old Ava Corum.

All day during regular business hours, Clothesline donated 100-percent of money from purchases to the Corum family, while Scores also be donated 20 percent of purchases at their restaurant.

According to the “FIERCE & BRAVE Ava and DaddyBo” Facebook page, Ava is currently undergoing treatment at St. Jude’s Hospital in Memphis.

The “Ava Fierce and Brave” blog documenting the journey says Ava was diagnosed with stage a 3 germ cell tumor in her abdomen this week.

You can learn more about Ava and the Corums HERE.

The Corum family has been a staple in the Tri-Cities with the family having ties to Dobyns-Bennett High School.