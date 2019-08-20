Store Manager: Bristol, Tenn. AT&T store broken into overnight

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL)- The store manager at AT&T’s Bristol, Tennessee location at the Pinnacle said his store was broken into overnight.

Justin Underwood told News Channel 11 that someone broke into the store around 4 a.m. and stole multiple items.

Underwood said he filed a police report with Bristol, Tennessee Police.

He added that an AT&T store in Hazard, Kentucky was also broken into by reportedly the same individual.

News Channel 11 has reached out to officials with the Bristol, Tennessee Police Department for more information.

