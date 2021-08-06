Stoney Creek Volunteer Fire Department to kick off bass tournament fundraiser Saturday

(WJHL) — Anglers can take on Watauga Lake on Saturday night for a bass tournament that aims to raise money for the Stoney Creek Volunteer Fire Department.

From 7 p.m. until 2 a.m., fishers will cast out from Rat Ranch in the hopes of receiving cash prizes — $1,000 for first place, $500 for second place and $250 for third place. There will also be a big fish prize.

Teams include up to two people with a limit of five fish; dead fish will not be counted.

The $70 fee to enter will go toward building the department a new station.

Reach out to the fire department for more information.

