Stoney Creek Volunteer Fire Department to host Jeep Poker Run

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Local firefighters are inviting local Jeep drivers to “go topless” this Saturday to support the construction of a brand new station.

The Stoney Creek Volunteer Firefighter Department will host the “Go Topless in Stoney Creek” Jeep Poker Run, a unique track designed with a bit of chance involved.

The Poker Run itself is a series of five separate locations where drivers will travel to which brings them in the end to the site of the new station at 167 South Street. At each stop, drivers will draw a playing card. When the run is over, each driver should have a full poker hand, the best of which wins the whole run.

According to a Facebook post by the department, all nearby Jeep Wrangler owners are encouraged to attend, with 5 dollar entry into multiple competition categories:

Cleanest Jeep

Dirtiest Jeep

Most Abused Jeep

Loudest Sound System

Prizes include donations from locals, including Jeep accessories and assorted prizes.

Food will be available on-site from David Nichols’ Power Smoke, with a BBQ sandwich, chips and a drink available for $8. Those interested may also call ahead to preorder pulled pork, cobbler, brisket and much more.