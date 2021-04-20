Stoney Creek VFD to host bass tournament April 24 to raise funds for construction of new station

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Stoney Creek Volunteer Fire Department is hosting a fundraiser that’s sure to reel in anglers.

The fire department is hosting its first annual bass tournament on Watauga Lake.

The tournament will take place on Saturday, April 24.

There is an entry fee of $50, and all proceeds go toward helping Stoney Creek VFD build a new fire station.

Cash prizes are available for the following winners –

First Place – $500

Second Place – $250

Third Place – $100

Big Fish – $100

According to the fire department, teams can consist of two people with a five-fish limit. No dead fish will be accepted at weigh-in time.

Event registration will take place from 6-9 p.m. on Thursday, April 22 at the fire station in Hunter. Participants may also register the morning of the event or call 423-213-8304.