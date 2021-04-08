Stoney Creek VFD: Barn destroyed in overnight Carter County fire

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A barn was destroyed overnight in Carter County after a fire.
According to the Stoney Creek Volunteer Fire Department, crews were called to a barn fire near Red Oak Loop at 10:24 p.m. Wednesday.
Along with Stoney Creek, the following departments responded to the barn fire:
- Hampton Valley Forge Volunteer Fire Department
- Watauga Fire Department
- Carter County Rescue Squad
- Carter County Sheriff’s Office
No people or animals were injured in the fire, according to Stoney Creek VFD.
The barn is considered a total loss.
Crews cleared the scene between 3:30 – 4 a.m. on Thursday.
As of Thursday morning, the cause of the fire is unknown.