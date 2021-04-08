Stoney Creek VFD: Barn destroyed in overnight Carter County fire

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A barn was destroyed overnight in Carter County after a fire.

According to the Stoney Creek Volunteer Fire Department, crews were called to a barn fire near Red Oak Loop at 10:24 p.m. Wednesday.

Along with Stoney Creek, the following departments responded to the barn fire:

Hampton Valley Forge Volunteer Fire Department

Watauga Fire Department

Carter County Rescue Squad

Carter County Sheriff’s Office

No people or animals were injured in the fire, according to Stoney Creek VFD.

The barn is considered a total loss.

Crews cleared the scene between 3:30 – 4 a.m. on Thursday.

As of Thursday morning, the cause of the fire is unknown.