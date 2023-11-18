BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — The renovation of the historic Stone Castle at Tennessee High School has officially begun. According to Bristol, Tennessee City Schools (BTCS), demolition began with the visitor-side bleachers on Friday.

Some upgrades to the facility include wheelchair access to the Southside Avenue entrance of Tennessee High, accessible restrooms and new locker rooms under the visitor-side bleachers. More additions include a new press box, full replacement of visitor-side bleachers and new terrace seating on the home side.

In 2020, school leaders for BTCS received a complaint from the Office of Civil Rights. The complaint stated that the historic structure was not up to the standards of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

The renovations will help bring the stadium up to those standards.

Photos provided by BTCS

BTCS said periodic updates on the renovation’s progress will be posted on the district’s website.