Stolen school bus discovered in Carter County

Local

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Deputies from the Carter County Sheriff’s Office discovered a stolen school bus from Hampton High School Friday.

According to a report from the Carter County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a suspiciously parked bus on Oliver Hollow Rd.

Melissa Ward with the Carter County Bus Garage told authorities that the bus had been stolen from Hampton High school sometime between June 14 – 21. 

The report says the bus had never been reported stolen and was only discovered to be stolen the day that deputies found it.

There appeared to be no damage to the bus, the report says nothing was missing.

The scene was investigated and processed.

No suspects have been identified yet.

