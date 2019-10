NEWLAND, N.C. (WJHL) — A sasquatch statue that was stolen back in August has been located.

The Avery County Sheriff’s Office says a young man located the statue in the Edgemont community.

The 6-foot, 180-pound statue was stolen from in front of Mountaineer Landscaping in Linville.

The statue was taken to the sheriff’s office where it will remain for the time being.