GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Town of Greeneville announced on Thursday that Steven Spano has been promoted to Police Chief.

Since April 1, Spano has been serving as Interim Chief after former Chief Tim Ward’s retirement.

“I looked inside and outside for this position, and I found that the top four candidates were already working for us in the Greeneville Police Department. I am confident in choosing Steve Spano as our new Police Chief,” said Greeneville City Manager Todd Smith.

According to a release from the city, Spano began working with the police department in 1994 as an auxiliary officer and transitioned to full-time patrol officer in December 1997.

Since 1997, Spano served as a patrol sergeant in 2006, and later, as a patrol lieutenant in 2010. In 2019, he was promoted to patrol captain and rotated to support service captain and detective captain before becoming interim police chief this year, the release stated.