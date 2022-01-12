Steven Davis sworn in as Commonwealth’s Attorney for Wise Co. and Norton

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — A new commonwealth’s attorney for Wise County and the City of Norton has been named after the previous top prosecutor announced he will swear in as the state’s Chief Deputy Attorney General.

Chuck Slemp, who is set to swear in as Virginia’s Chief Deputy Attorney General on Jan. 15, introduced Steven Davis as the next commonwealth’s attorney for the region on Wednesday.

A release from the Commonwealth’s Attorney Office states that Davis previously served as the Chief Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney for the area.

“Steven Davis is a smart, passionate and dedicated public servant, an excellent trial lawyer and a caring leader,” Slemp said. “He has worked tirelessly for the past six years to help me serve our Commonwealth. Together, we have led a talented team of prosecutors and made a real difference in the lives of so many in this community.”

Davis announced last week he will seek the Republican nomination for the office in the upcoming special election in November.

“Serving as Chief Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney for Wise County and the City of Norton has been one of the greatest honors of my life,” he said. “My top priority will always be to seek justice in every single case. I have been and will always remain a constant advocate for our men and women of law enforcement who put their lives on the line every day for our communities.”

Davis began working at the Wise County/City of Norton Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office in January 2016. The 2003 graduate of Clintwood High School has lived in Wise County since 2012.

He graduated from the University of Virginia’s College at Wise with a double major in history and Spanish foreign studies and later graduated cum laude in 2012 from the Appalachian School of Law.