Steve Spurrier to be inducted into South Carolina Football Hall of Fame

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WJHL) – Coach Steve Spurrier will be inducted into the South Carolina Football Hall of Fame in April.

According to a release from SCFHOF, the former Science Hill High School athlete and 1966 Heisman Trophy winner will join the rest of the 2020 class in being inducted on April 2.

Coach Spurrier is originally from Miami Beach, but he grew up in Tennessee and became a mutli-sports star at Science Hill High School before playing football for the University of Florida.

Spurrier won an ACC Championship while in the head coaching position at Duke and seven SEC Championships as head coach at the University of Florida. He also won a national championship during his 12-year career at Florida.

Spurrier became the head coach at the University of South Carolina in 2005 and led the team to three of their four 10-win seasons and the school’s only 3 11-win seasons.

Upon retirment, Spurrier was the winningest coach in both Gators and Gamecocks football history.

He was indcuted into the College Football Hall of Fame as a player in 1986 and as a coach in 2017.

Science Hill named its football field Steve Spurrier Field at Kermit-Tipton Stadium in honor of the former Hilltopper.

Other members of the SCFHOF Class of 2020 include Charlie Waters, Willie Scott, Robert Porcher and Art Baker.