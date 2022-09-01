WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee’s First Judicial District, consisting of Unicoi, Carter, Johnson and Washington counties, has a new district attorney general.

Steve Finney took the oath of office Thursday morning at the George Jaynes Justice Center in Jonesborough. Finney takes the position after more than a decade spent as an assistant district attorney. He has also practiced criminal defense law for the last 17 years.

“What I want the public to know is [with] my office, there’s going to be some changes in style,” Finney said. “As anybody would, we’re going to aggressively pursue heinous crimes, violence, crimes against children and the elderly and drugs.”

Finney’s 8-year term begins after he ran unopposed in the recent election. Former District Attorney General Ken Baldwin did not seek re-election.