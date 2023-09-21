BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at Steele Creek Park on Thursday to celebrate the installation of the final exhibit at the park’s nature center.

The exhibit showcases the giant ground sloths that once inhabited the region.

During the ceremony, the nature center’s manager gave information on the giant ground sloth and why it was included among the exhibits.

(Photo: WJHL)

It’s included in the “Park after Dark” exhibit on the second floor, which is focused on nocturnal creatures.

“We have a nocturnal exhibit crafted so that people can go in and experience some of the things that they might find if they were wandering around out in the knobs and knolls in the evening and the nighttime,” said Wes Walker with Steele Creek’s nature center. “And we really wanted to highlight that there’s a lot of activity and wildlife going on right around them all the time. You just can’t see it because it’s dark.”

The park’s nature center opened in 1995 and was expanded in 2017.