Steak ‘n Shake at The Pinnacle closes, new restaurant to move into space soon

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Steak ‘n Shake location at The Pinnacle in Bristol, Tennessee has closed.

A release from The Pinnacle Friday states that the restaurant had “recently closed,” but did not provide a specific date or reason.

Pinnacle developer Steve Johnson said that a new restaurant will be moving into the old Steak ‘n Shake space in the near future.

“We don’t want to steal the thunder of our new tenant’s announcement, but I can assure you that it will be a fan favorite of our visitors to The Pinnacle,” Johnson said in the release.

The Pinnacle houses more than 20 dining locations.

