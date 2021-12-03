Steady Hands, Hearts of Gold: Local tattoo shops running donation drives for the holidays

(WJHL) – Have you been dreaming of an inked Christmas? If so, these local tattoo companies have you covered while giving back to the community.

Bristol Tattoo Company

Bristol Tattoo Company’s 6th Annual Toy Drive on The Line is underway! Anyone who would like to participate can bring $30 worth of toys/clothes or gift/gas cards and a receipt from a participating downtown merchant to get a $50 tattoo gift certificate.

If you’d prefer to donate outright, donors downtown will also be accepting monetary donations.

According to the event site, all donations will go to Abuse Alternatives, which provides emergency shelter to abuse victims in the region.

Now or Never Gallery

Now or Never Gallery is chipping in for the furry friends in the region with a donation drive for local Humane Societies.

According to a listing for the event, Now or Never is accepting blankets, cushions, pet food, litter, puppy pads, toys and monetary donations for local animal shelters and adoption centers. The items are critical to making sure pets are comfortable while they’re waiting on their forever home.

Pioneer Tattoo Company

Pioneer Tattoo Company is hosting their 7th annual Toys for Tats drive, which promises participating visitors a $50 gift card when they bring in toys valued at $20-25 with a receipt.

Gift cards will become valid on January 1st, and can be used for any ink after that point. Donations are open to everyone, but gift cards will be given to each person only once.

The donated toys will be given to the Boys and Girls Club of Elizabethton.