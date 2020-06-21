State’s longest serving EMA director passes away

UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Whether it was with the 911 Board or the Unicoi County Sheriff’s Department, you couldn’t help but to find Ed Herndon there with a smile on his face and ready to serve his community.

Unicoi County Mayor Bubba Evely told News Channel 11 that Herndon passed away at the age of 74 Thursday at Johnson City Medical Center.

Herndon is Tennessee’s longest serving EMA director. He also had a storied military career, retiring in 2006 from the Army with the rank of Lieutenant Colonel.

The following biography was attributed to the Valley Funeral Home obituary for Herndon.

Ed was a certified Law Enforcement Officer. He joined the Unicoi County Sheriff’s Department in 1978 and served the county for more than 40 years. He served as Captain on the Unicoi County Sheriff’s Department, currently served as the Unicoi County Civil Defense and Emergency Management Director. He was the local liaison for both Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) and Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). Ed was the longest serving Emergency Management Director in the state. He was appointed as Unicoi County Coroner upon Floyd Foster’s death and still held that position. Ed served on the 911 Board was a member of the Emergency Management Board for all counties. In addition to his parents, Ed is preceded in death by his loving wife, Margo Herndon.