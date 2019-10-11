State to help with replacement of 2 bridges in Elizabethton

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Help is on the way for two bridges in poor condition in Elizabethton.

City Council voted Thursday two replace two bridges due to their current state: The “Gap Creek Bridge” on Southside Road and “Buffalo Creek Bridge” on Reeser Road.

Gap Creek Bridge on Southside Road

Buffalo Creek Bridge on Reeser Road

The cost of construction will be covered under the IMPROVE Act & another state program.

The City of Elizabethton will not have to cover costs of construction for bridge replacement.

Any money used by the city for real estate will be reimbursed.

There’s no time frame on when work will start.