BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tattoo artists have converged on Bristol for the State Street Tattoo Fest.

The event kicked off Friday and continues through Sunday.

Organizers say dozens of artists have made their way to Bristol for the occasion.

“You could almost think of it as a giant tattoo shop,” Justin Brown said. “So, we have almost 80 tattooers here from all over the country tattooing all weekend.”

Tickets are $15 and grant all-day access.

The event will be open Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. It is taking place at The Foundation Event Facility, 620 State Street, Bristol, Tennessee.

A lineup of artists can be found on the event’s website.