BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – The State Street Farmers Market opened for the season in downtown Bristol on Saturday.

Guests were able to pick out produce, seeds, locally raised meat, fresh baked goods and more.

“Local farmers, you know, people come here to sell their things, we’re really popular with farming here in this region,” said Recreation Programmer for Bristol, Jayden Rosenboro.

“So I think it’s good for these local farmers to have a place to come and sell locally, not just the supermarket here,” Rosenboro added.

Starting on July 5, the market will be open on Wednesdays, along with Saturdays, from 2 to 6 p.m.