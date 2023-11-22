BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – After two weeks of hearings in Nashville, one of Northeast Tennessee’s state lawmakers said Friday that the state is unlikely to actually reject federal education funding.

State Senator Jon Lundberg (R-Bristol) is a co-leader of the Joint Working Group on Federal Education Funding, which has been hearing from superintendents, educators and others to consider if the state should reject funding from the United States Department of Education.

Tennessee’s legislature has been weighing rejecting roughly $1 billion in federal education funding in lieu of using state funds.

Lundberg told News Channel 11 on Friday that state lawmakers had been concerned about potential conditions or requirements that came with accepting the federal funds. However, since the group began hearings, he said no “strings” have come to light that have worried members.

“They don’t have any say in curriculum, what’s taught how whatever it is, is taught,” Lundberg said. “So those were a lot of the strings many of us were concerned about.”

Lundberg said more hearings on the matter are possible in 2024, and lawmakers plan to re-invite the U.S. Department of Education to testify in Nashville.