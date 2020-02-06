State Sen. Rusty Crowe confirms Congressional run on-air with News Channel 11’s Josh Smith

1  of  2
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- As News Channel 11’s Josh Smith interviewed Tennessee State Senator Rusty Crowe (R – Johnson City) on Thursday, Crowe discussed a possible Congressional run.

In the video above, you can hear Josh ask if Crowe was planning to run for Congress, a seat left vacant by Rep. Phil Roe (R-TN). Rep. Roe announced his retirement in early January.

Crowe answered Josh’s question saying, “My family and I have decided to do this and I will make a formal announcement soon, you’ll be one of the first we tell and I am excited about it. I am energized, I feel 40-years-old again.”

Josh went on to say, “Sounds like you are in.”

Crowe responded and said, “I am going to do it but we will make a formal announcement very soon, I hope to pick my papers up in the next few days.”

