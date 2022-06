(WJHL)- State Route 93 will be temporarily closed between Morgan Lane and Baileyton Road (Horton Highway).

Beginning Wednesday, June 22 at 2 p.m. both directions between Morgan Lane and Baileyton Road (Horton Highway) of State Route 93 will be temporarily closed as crews perform blasting operations.

The closure is expected to last an hour and a detour is in place. Motorists are advised to use caution in the area.