BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — State Route 394 is closed near Blountville due to a crash.

According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT), the highway is closed at Neal Drive, between Blountville and Interstate 81. TDOT reported a multi-vehicle crash at 4:40 p.m.

The crash involved a dump truck and pickup truck, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP).

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.