UPDATE: According to a press release from the Kingsport Police Department, the crash resulted in serious injuries and fatalities. Traffic through the area remains closed. Interstate 81 is open. An investigation into the incident is underway.

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A crash in Sullivan County left one direction of State Route 126 closed Saturday morning.

According a release from the Kingsport Police Department, a single vehicle crash on the route’s I-81 underpass occurred shortly before 10:00 Saturday morning. As of 12:45, all lanes were closed as crews worked to clear the scene.

Traffic along Mile Marker 66 of Interstate 81, which the route passes under, was reported as clear. Traffic buildup is being reported in both directions along State Route 126.

This is an ongoing story. Details will be updated as they become available.