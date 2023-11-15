NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The state is restricting the issuance of burn permits in all Northeast Tennessee counties due to dry conditions.

A burn restriction means residents may not conduct burns that require a permit. It is not a burn ban.

A burn restriction does not prohibit campfires, outdoor grilling, or burn barrels with mesh covers, although those may be restricted in some municipalities, according to the state.

Burn permits are required in Tennessee from Oct. 15 through May 15.

A map of current burn restrictions can be viewed online.

As of Wednesday, five Tennessee counties were under burn bans: Franklin, Grundy, Morgan, Rutherford, Sequatchie, and Williamson counties.