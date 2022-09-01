JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A state representative has advised East Tennessee State University (ETSU) to remove any references to LGBTQ people being a “protected class” under the federal Title IX law.

In an Aug. 22 letter to President Brian Noland, Rep. John Ragan (R-Oak Ridge) advises ETSU to “immediately revoke and/or remove any publications, policies and website entries for which your institution is responsible that state of imply that LGBTQI+ students, etc., are a protected class under Title IX.”

Ragan’s letter gives ETSU until Friday to “advise my office … that you have completed any required actions.” It points to a July federal court ruling that stopped Tennessee and several other states from implementing any actions related to Title IX and LGBTQ students. Jennifer Easton, press secretary for the House GOP, told News Channel 11 via email that Ragan sent the letter to all state universities.

The letter references a June 23, 2021 letter from the U.S. Department of Education that Ragan says “admonished recipients” that their Title IX obligations included LGBTQ students. Title IX is a 50-year-old federal law that prohibits sex-based discrimination in any education program that receives federal government funding.

Traditionally, interpretations applied primarily to women having equal rights to men. But a June 16, 2021 news release from the department says Title IX enforcement would now include discrimination based on sexual orientation and on gender identity.

The education department based its 2021 decision on the 2020 Supreme Court “Bostock v. Clayton County” ruling, in which conservative justice Neil Gorsuch wrote a 6-3 decision that prohibited discriminating against a person based on sexual orientation or gender identity.

The ruling cited another law, Title VII, but the education department interpreted that decision to apply to Title IX. In its guidance to educational institutions it said the ruling meant “it is impossible to discriminate against a person based on their sexual orientation or gender identity without discriminating against that person based on sex (the foundation of Title IX).”

The June 2021 letter to universities, according to Ragan, threatened funding withdrawal for universities that didn’t comply.

“As a result, many of our state’s colleges and universities have rushed to change publications, policies and websites,” Ragan wrote, without giving any specific examples.

A screenshot from ETSU’s Title IX webpage shows a reference to the law protecting individuals of all sexual orientations. (ETSU website)

Legal opposition to the Department of Education ruling led by states including Tennessee has resulted in a July 15 decision by Judge Charles Atchley, a federal district court judge in East Tennessee. Atchley’s decision enjoins and restrains the federal government from implementing the education department’s interpretation and orders.

Atchley’s decision, which can be appealed, agreed with the states challenging the Title IX interpretation, who argued the education department’s directives “improperly expand the reach of Bostock.“

Ragan chairs the Tennessee House Government Operations Committee. State law requires agencies subject to review under Chapter 29 of Tennessee Code Annotated Title 4 to submit to that chairholder a list of any policies they’ve adopted each July 1.

Ragan’s letter says that because of the July 2022 injunction, college and university “publications, policies and websites” aren’t required or even authorized by law to “state or imply” that Title IX protects LGBTQ students. Ragan wrote that keeping any references or policies while the injunction stands “could be interpreted as violating state law.”

When asked for comment, ETSU spokesperson Jessica Vodden said ETSU isn’t prepared to speak about the letter as its legal team continues to review the request. In an email response, she wrote “we will respond as requested.”

ETSU’s Title IX page on its website describes the law as protecting “individuals of all genders and sexual orientations and applies to students, faculty, staff … and other participants in University educational programs and activities.”

The letter from Ragan to Noland can be viewed here:

(This is a developing story.)