State rep on unemployment delays: ‘It’s taking entirely too long’

MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Brian Rainbolt didn’t expect a rapid result when he filed unemployment in late November — but the heavy equipment operator also wasn’t expecting a two month-plus delay.

But when Tennessee claimants hit any bumps in the road — not an uncommon occurrence in the unemployment process — the real waiting tends to begin.

“My wife works but it’s still been a struggle with our money,” Rainbolt said Monday via Zoom. “Bills don’t stop coming and the unemployment should be something you should count on.”

Wet winter weather put Rainbolt’s work on hiatus around Thanksgiving and he immediately filed for unemployment. His claim was approved pretty quickly, but even though the online system showed him beginning to receive benefits in early December, some type of glitch had occurred.

Brian Rainbolt where he hopes to be again soon — in the cab of a piece of heavy equipment.

“They’re telling me it has been deposited three times, on the 14th, 19th and the 25th, and I can log in to track my claim and it shows the 14th of January was the last time anything was deposited,” Rainbolt said.

The problem is, nothing has been deposited. To add insult to injury, Rainbolt said the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development (TDOL) system remains so overwhelmed he has seldom managed to get through either by phone or using the online chat function.

“It’ll leave you on hold to talk to someone for minutes at a time and they’ll just tell you they can’t take any calls right now and hang up after you’ve held on for 30 minutes maybe,” Rainbolt said.

Rainbolt isn’t alone in his frustration and struggles with the TDOL system.

I expect some to fall through the cracks and them have to go back and work on those but it’s taking entirely too long. Tennessee Rep. scotty campbell on delays in unemployment benefits

“This has been a problem and remains a problem for a lot of people,” Tennessee 3rd District Representative Scotty Campbell (R-Mountain City) said.

Rainbolt and multiple other constituents have contacted his office. All Campbell can do is submit a claim ticket on their behalf, which is the current option for state legislators wanting to help in these matters.

“Sometimes that’s an almost instant fix other times it’s a multi week process and we get a lot of calls back from our folks at home about that.

Campbell said with more than one million new claims since March, TDOL has been understandably overwhelmed.

“They seem to think they’re doing everything they can to get these processed, and they talk about the numbers and the margin of error — and that is logical with this many people filing claims,” he said, adding that he’s spoken with TDOL Commissioner Jeff McCord.

He’s not giving the department a total pass, though.

“I expect some to fall through the cracks and them have to go back and work on those but it’s taking entirely too long,” he said.

In the meantime, COVID’s ongoing impact on the economy may have gotten new legs.

Data from TDOL show a significant uptick in both new unemployment claims and ongoing claims over the past month-plus.

Northeast Tennessee’s weekly new claims total stayed in a range between 691 (Sept. 19) and 327 (Nov. 28) for 16 weeks starting Sept. 12. The number spiked from 350 the week of Dec. 26 to 823 the week of Jan. 2 and hasn’t fallen below 800 since.

That change does coincide with the advent of new additional federal benefits of $300 a week.

Continuing claims fell steadily from their spring peaks all the way through Dec. 26, when they reached 2,178 in the region. Since then they’ve averaged around 3,000 a week.

New Northeast Tennessee unemployment claims jumped sharply at the end of 2020 and have stayed elevated.

Continuing unemployment claims have been higher the past several weeks than they were through most of the fall.

And on Jan. 28, TDOL reported that Northeast Tennessee’s unemployment rate for December was up to 6.7 percent from 5.2 percent in November.

The region had nearly 5,000 fewer jobs in December than it had had in November.

That doesn’t make life any easier for Rainbolt and thousands like him.

“But these bills are still comin’ and I don’t like to make ’em late,” Rainbolt said. “And my wife, her check, we can only do so much. We’re just barely hanging on.”

Rainbolt said he can’t imagine not having a second earner in the household.

“I don’t know how they’re gonna do it,” he said of one-income households out of work for extended periods. “I hope they’ve got some help with food somewhere. Electric bills, they keep coming. You’ve gotta have heat this time of year. My heart goes out to ‘em, I know where they’re at right now and it’s very hard.”

By Monday afternoon, things appeared to be looking up for Rainbolt, who expects to be back on the bulldozer within a month. A TDOL representative contacted him and said she’d be working to track down where his payments had gone and that she should check his bank account Tuesday.

“If I receive payment for the past week that I filed for yesterday then they will know that it is going to the right account and they will have to go back and see where the rest of the payments have been sent,” Rainbolt said.

The rep also gave him a personal number to contact her back.

Once the dust from COVID’s economic hit settles, Campbell said he’d like to see a post-assessment by TDOL and a report to the legislature recommending any additional actions.

“I’d love for them to let us know exactly what they need to see that this does not happen again.”