State Rep: NE Correctional Complex labor shortage a critical problem

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — With 37% of correctional officer positions at Northeast Correctional Center (NECX) in Mountain City vacant, an area state representative said the prison has a critical problem.

“I do think they have valid complaints, of course I do,” Rep. Bud Hulsey (R-Kingsport) said of staff’s complaints about safety and huge amounts of overtime.

“They’re tired. They’re wore out. And they’ve got legitimate concerns.”

Hulsey spoke with News Channel 11 recently after the station received data about just how deep the staffing shortage is at the prison.

“There’s 241 positions at Northeast,” the retired law enforcement officer said. “There’s 112 vacancies. That’s pretty substantial.”

Less than a week before Wednesday’s announcement of large pay increases, Hulsey said prison staffing shortages can create a host of risks — and they’ve been getting worse in Tennessee.

“The chance of the propensity for a problem gets enhanced, particularly if inmates think that they can get by with something in this particular scenario with less staff than they had a year ago,” said Hulsey, who chairs the House corrections subcommittee. “That very well may happen.”

He said staffing shortages can prompt forced lockdowns that don’t result from inmate disciplinary issues but just out of the inability to keep up the normal course of recreation time.

“Nobody’s happy with that,” Hulsey said. “It actually is harder on the staff than under a normal operation, but inmates don’t like it either, so that causes a whole lot of problems when you do that.”

A look at the (grim) numbers

News Channel 11 requested personnel data from the Tennessee Department of Correction (TDOC) last month. Those records revealed not just a major staffing shortage, but a sizeable net decrease in staffing from the beginning of the year even as TDOC offered $5,000 sign on bonuses for new corrections officers.

Northeast Correctional Complex officers will get a 15% raise and starting pay is increasing 37% in an effort to attract more employees amid shortages. The raises impact all Tennessee prisons.

Requests for numbers on what are considered full staffing levels for each shift and for various pods were denied, with TDOC saying they “cannot disclose specific staffing patterns.”

The department did provide numbers on total security positions (corrections officers) — and those showed that in combination with people out on leave, the facility was probably not much above half staffed on Nov. 15.

NECX has 318 security positions — and 200 of them were filled a month ago, while 118 were vacant.

Another 56 people were out on leave, and since about three quarters of staff positions are corrections officers, it’s likely around 40 of those were COs. If so, that would put the prison effectively at half staff.

The situation was probably a little better a year ago. News Channel 11 asked about new hires and departures since Jan. 1 and learned while 48 new employees had been hired this year, 108 had either quit or been terminated.

“You have staff up there who quit and go to Johnson City and manage a Burger King for $60,000 a year,” Hulsey said. “Well the average pay’s about $35,000 for a corrections officer.”

Asked about the problem during a stop in Elizabethton on Nov. 30 — the same day a rapid hiring event at NECX drew resulted in just two new hires — Gov. Bill Lee said immediately brought up the safety issue.

“I think it is incredibly important that we focus on the safety of Tennesseans and that means that we have correctional facilities that have appropriate staffing,” Lee said.

He mentioned current discussions about immediate relief, which came Wednesday with the announcement of large pay increases. But Lee said the work can’t stop there.

The state, he said, needs “to make sure that we then have a long term plan for workforce development for our department of correction and for correctional officers and for that staff, not only in our state prisons but in our jails.”

On that same day, Kristi Anderson with 4th Purpose, a prison ministry that works within numerous Tennessee penitentiaries, confirmed the problem is severe. She said staff open up to Fourth Purpose volunteers once they trust them, and what they share is concerning.

“They’re all stressed out,” she said. “Everybody’s working ridiculous hours and just standing up under a lot of stress. We need short-term solutions and long-term solutions, because this is national. I mean every prison system is hurting with staff shortages.”

High stress, low pay, gangs everywhere

Days before the pay announcement, Hulsey said any fix would be a long-term one. In the meantime, even though he said just-retired TDOC Commissioner Tony Parker had been “doing everything he can to keep a safe environment” for staff and inmates.

That can be easier said than done, he acknowledged.

Asked whether the prisons have gangs operating in them, he said “indeed.”

“There certainly are. And they’re in every one of them.”

He called smuggled cell phones a “huge problem” that creates opportunity for a plethora of mischief. Hulsey said Tennessee and some other states have been lobbying the Federal Communications Commission to grant them the ability to put phone jammers in penitentiaries, including the 14 inside the Volunteer State.

“It’s not just that people are callin’ home,” Hulsey said with a wry chuckle.

“These gang members are orchestrating crime outside the prison. They are threatening people, families of other inmates, coercing them to send money almost in a sense of holding other inmates hostage to get money. There’s a great deal of crime committed by just the use of cell phone in a prison.”

As far as specific complaints about NECX — including about Warden Bert Boyd — Hulsey said the situation is nuanced.

Pay for new Tennessee corrections officers is increasing by 37 percent starting Thursday.

He said former warden Randy Lee, who was indicted official misconduct and evidence tampering charges in late 2019 (the year after he retired), ran NECX with “a good ol’ boy culture.”

Some staff benefited from that culture and others didn’t, Hulsey said.

“When they brought in Warden Boyd to fix that – he’s a just man and he’s an upright man, and he does exactly what he’s supposed to do, which is adhere to general orders, policy and procedure and he does that,” Hulsey said.

But Hulsey acknowledges that even the staff who support management’s approach and efforts are as stressed and tired as anyone.

“My message is, this is going to get fixed. It will, but it’s not an overnight process … And if they can hang in there and stick with it, we’re going to do everything we can to give them the relief that they need including becoming competitive to where it’s worth getting a job there.”

The state initially put the prison in Mountain City partly to aid a community that needed jobs, Hulsey said.

“Thirty years ago they built that penitentiary to be an economic engine for Mountain City and for Johnson County. That’s why it was up there.”

Fellow State Rep. Scotty Campbell represents the district NECX is in and has been beating the drum for change consistently for months.

The Mountain City Republican welcomed Wednesday’s news.

“I have been advocating for safer conditions for those working and housed at Northeast Correctional Complex,” Campbell said. “This does not resolve all of the issues but this is a major step in the right direction.”