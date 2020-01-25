State Rep. Matthew Hill facing claim of unpaid taxes by IRS

State Representative Matthew Hill of Johnson City during an interview with News Channel 11 in 2019.

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Tri-Cities lawmaker says he is working to resolve a claim of unpaid taxes by the Internal Revenue Service.

State Rep. Matthew Hill (R-Johnson City) confirmed the IRS placed a lien against him for unpaid taxes connected to his businesses Marathon Strategies and Rightway Marketing.

Hill said the amount of the lien totaled $19,042.48 and stemmed from income earned in 2016 and 2018.

“After recently receiving notice of the tax amount variance referenced for the years in question, I am taking corrective action to resolve this issue and will pay all taxes owed,” Hill said in a statement to News Channel 11.

Hill has represented District 7 since 2004. He said he recently was made aware of the lien and is considering whether to pursue an appeal.

“If not, then of course we will pay what is owed,” he said.