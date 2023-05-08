GILES COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A motorcyclist from Carter County was killed in a crash in Giles County, Virginia, according to the Virginia State Police (VSP).

A release from the VSP states that the crash occurred around 8:30 p.m. Friday on Route 460. A 2022 Kawasaki Ninja 650 was heading west when it came upon a curve. The release states the operator lost control and was thrown from the motorcycle.

The motorcyclist was identified by the VSP as Michael S. Ruganis, 46, of Roan Mountain, Tennessee. Ruganis reportedly died at the scene.

State police report he had been wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

As of Monday, the crash remains under investigation. The VSP stated that speed is being investigated as a factor.