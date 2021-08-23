State police investigating after Ohio man killed in Scott County, Va. crash

SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — An Ohio man was killed in a Sunday morning crash in Scott County, Virginia, according to the Virginia State Police.

A release from VSP states the crash occurred at 6:47 a.m. on Route 23.

VSP reports a 2013 Ford F-150 was heading south when it lost control and ran off the left side of the road. The truck ran through the median and continued into the northbound lanes of Route 23.

The Ford went through the northbound lanes and off the road. It rolled down an embankment and came to a final rest on Daniel Boone Road, according to VSP.

The driver was identified as Lonnie H. Lane, 80, of Somerville, Ohio. Lane died at the scene.

VSP states Lane had been wearing his seatbelt.

As of Monday, the crash remains under investigation.