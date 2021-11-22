State police investigating after man killed in Russell Co. crash

RUSSELL COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A 78-year-old man was killed in a crash in Russell County on Saturday, according to the Virginia State Police (VSP).

A release from VSP states that at 2:38 p.m. troopers were called to the crash on Route 645 about a mile south of Route 82.

VSP reports that a 2000 Ford Ranger pickup truck was pulling out of a private drive when it went across the road and down a hill. The truck hit a tree and flipped over, according to the release.

The release identified the driver as Jerry Rasnake, of Cleveland, Virginia. Rasnake was transported to the Russell County Medical Center, where he died due to his injuries.

According to VSP, Rasnake was wearing his seatbelt when the crash occurred. As of Monday, the crash remains under investigation.