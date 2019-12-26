State parks offering First Day Hikes to begin 2020

(WJHL) – State parks in both Virginia and Tennessee are offering a variety of First Day Hikes to begin 2020.

The free, guided hikes are being held at all state parks in Northeast Tennessee and many in Southwest Virginia.

Here’s a look at some of the available hikes in our area.

Tennessee

– John Crockett Loop Trail, 10 a.m., Davy Crockett Birthplace State Park (Greene County)

– New Whitehouse Cliffs Trail, 1 p.m., Rocky Fork State Park (Unicoi County)

– Hike to Round Bald, 9 a.m., Roan Mountain State Park (Carter County)

Virginia

– Rhododendron Trail, 1 p.m., Grayson Highlands State Park (Grayson County)

– Molly’s Knob Hike, 9 a.m., Hungry Mother State Park (Smyth County)

– Sunrise Hike, 6:45 a.m., Natural Tunnel State Park (Scott County)

– First Day Hike, 12 a.m., Southwest Virginia Museum (Wise County)

– Indian Ridge Trail, 12 p.m., Wilderness Road State Park (Lee County)