JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The State of Franklin Robot Rumble took place at the Millenium Center in Johnson City on Saturday.

Photo: WJHL

The event, which organizers likened to Discovery Channel’s Battlebots, featured various sizes of robots battling it out for prizes and trophies.

Competitors from varying university robotics teams, as well as hobbyists brought their custom-built battle robots to compete in the double-elimination tournament.

“It’s what you would see on Discovery Channel on Battlebots, except they are 250 pounds. We are 1 and 3-pound robots, so big difference in force, weight, size, but they’re still plenty destructive, plenty of action going on,” said event organizer Brad Leath.

Photo: WJHL

“Countless hours go into making and maintaining these robots and we spend hours and hours and hours building only to put them in the arena and they could come out completely destroyed, so you could have months of work come out in a bag.”

Spectators and other participants were able to hang out and watch hours of fearsome battles, with the event wrapping up at 6 p.m.