State of Franklin Healthcare: ‘Please get vaccinated’

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — One of the region’s leading health care providers is urging people to get vaccinated for COVID-19.

In a letter to the community, members of Franklin Healthcare Associates’ Board of Governors said they are “saddened to witness the suffering, pain, and death that this virus has brought to our area much of which could be avoided by being vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus.”

“We have studied the data, evaluated the guidance from local, state, and federal healthcare authorities and seen the benefits of vaccination our own eyes,” the letter reads. “The vaccines are well tested, very safe, and highly effective for everyone including expectant and lactating mothers.”

“You have trusted us with every other aspect of your health. Please trust us with this. We are not asking you to do anything that we have not done ourselves. Please, for the sake of the community: the young, the old, expectant mother, and all the in-betweens, get vaccinated.”

The plea comes as the region continues to grapple with a surge in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths while lagging in vaccinations.