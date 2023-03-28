KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — State of Franklin Healthcare Associates hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday to celebrate the opening of a new Comprehensive Breast Center in Kingsport.

The new Kingsport location marks their second in the Tri-Cities; the other being in Johnson City.

The center provides a number of screenings and medical services to women, including 3D mammograms, MRIs and ultrasounds. Staff told news Channel 11 that their goal with the new facility is to make the breast screening process quicker and more comfortable for patients.

“We felt a need to get patients through quicker and merge hospitality with medical capabilities, and make our patients feel more at home,” said Dr. Raymond Kohne, chief of imaging at State of Franklin Healthcare Associates. “Really, the key was to get patients taken care of quickly. Same day, if we can. In most cases, we do.”

“I mean, it’s it’s tough to have to come in for yearly mammograms,” he added. “And we’re trying to reduce the anxiety that’s associated with it, and so we have a spa-like environment.”

The new center is located at 444 Clinchfield Street.