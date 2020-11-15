State of Franklin Healthcare Association and Mountain Region Family Medicine sign merger agreement

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Mountain Region Family Medicine has signed a merger agreement to join one of the largest independent primary care groups in the Tri-Cities.

The physicians group announced it will be merging with State of Franklin Healthcare Associates (SoFHA).

In a release, the organizations stated the merger reflects the long-term commitment to preserve and expand options for high quality care in the region.

The merger was described as a proactive step to ensure both groups remain in a good position to meet the needs of their patients as the health care environment continues to evolve.

“SoFHA has more than a 23-year tradition of caring for patients in the community, and we are honored that Mountain Region has taken notice of our continued growth and success over the past several years and was interested in partnering with us. This is a unique opportunity that we have in front of us that will positively impact the delivery of health care in our region” said SoFHA CEO, Rich Panek.