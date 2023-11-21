JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – State of Franklin Healthcare Associates (SOFHA) announced Tuesday it has launched an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP).

A release from SOFHA states the initiative will tie employee interests with the company’s success, which will lead to better care at the more than 30 SOFHA clinics.

“We believe that this move will not only provide an additional company-sponsored benefit for our employees but also enhance our ability to attract and retain top talent in the healthcare industry,” SOFHA President Dr. James Hansen said in the release. “It aligns with our vision of providing exceptional care while fostering a workplace where every member feels valued and motivated to contribute their best.”

SOFHA leadership hopes that by giving workers the option to become employee-owners, they will be inclined to provide high-quality care and contribute ideas to better the company.