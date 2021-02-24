State of Franklin Battle reenactment to be held Saturday at Tipton-Haynes State Historic Site

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tipton-Haynes Historic Site will host a reenactment of the State of Franklin Battle on Saturday, January 27.

According to a release from Tipton-Haynes, the event will be from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Visitors can learn about the historic battle and camp life in the late 1700s.

The release says multiple demonstrations will be held throughout the morning, including showings of The Mysterious Lost State of Franklin documentary.

The battle will be reenacted at 2 p.m., according to the release.

Admission is $5 for adults and $2.50 for children 12 and under. Members at the historic site receive free admission.

Masks are required in the visitor center and wherever social distancing cannot be maintained.

For more information call 423-926-3631 or email tiptonhaynes@outlook.com.