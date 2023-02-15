JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — There’s a rich history behind the name State of Franklin that goes back to the late 1700s. Many people around the Tri-Cities first think of road and business names when they hear State of Franklin, however, it originates from a failed state that eventually became the East Tennessee area.

On Feb. 25 the Tipton-Haynes State Historic Site is hosting the “State of Franklin Battle” to educate and celebrate the history behind the name.

A release from the Tipton-Haynes State Historic Site said visitors will learn about the failed State of Franklin, as well as a battle fought on Colonel John Tipton’s property in 1788.

Local reenactors will be on-site conducting late-1700s weapons demonstrations and telling the history of the State of Franklin, as well as craft and food vendors from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The main event, a live reenactment of the 235-year-old battle between neighbors John Tipton and John Sevier, happens at 2 p.m.

The State of Franklin Battle happens on Feb. 25 at the Tipton-Haynes State Historic Site (2620 South Roan Street). Admission is $6 for adults and $3 for children aged 12 and under.

More details on Tipton-Haynes State Historic Site’s website or by calling 423-926-3631.