State lawmakers present $200,000 to Bonnie Kate Foundation to assist in theater renovations

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – A nearly 100-year-old theater in Elizabethton is receiving help from the state of Tennessee to pay for some renovations.

State Senator Rusty Crowe and State Representative John Holsclaw presented a check for $200,000 to the Bonnie Kate Foundation Monday.

The theatre first opened in 1926. The foundation is hoping to improve the historic building before its 100th anniversary in five years.

“We’re gonna put in all new windows, we’re gonna redo the front of the building, the marquee possibly,” said John Huber, chairman of the Advisory Restoration Board for Elizabethton. “The front entries, replace the doors in the front, we’re gonna clean the facade.”

Elizabethton’s “BBQ, Blues and Brews” festival will also help raise money for the theatre. All the proceeds from the festival on August 28 at Covered Bridge Park will go toward renovations at the Bonnie Kate.