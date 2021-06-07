State disc golf championship brings large economic impact to Morristown

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — Over the weekend, people from across the country made their way to Morristown for the Tennessee State Disc Golf Championship.

The tournament brings in hundreds of people and thousands of dollars to the Morristown community. The state championship has been in Morristown for eight years.

“The first tournament interestingly enough had about a 40 thousand-dollar direct economic impact,” Anne Ross, Morristown Chamber of Commerce’s director of tourism, said.

Ross said the tournament continues to grow and has put Morristown on the map for disc golfers across the country, “Last year’s tournament had about a $200,090 direct economic impact.”

Tournaments and courses found at Cherokee Park are why Morristown was named in the top five disc golf small towns in America.

“Today is the final round of a three-day tournament,” said HB Clark, the tournament director. “We have about 550 players that came to Morristown.”

He added, “we had about 26 states represented.”

Those players train all year to be in this tournament and play the course.

“The boy who’s trying to win it this year, this is his fifth year,” explained Clark. “He’s ranked fifth in the world. He’s traveled all over Europe and the U.S. I mean, he plays every weekend. He didn’t go to the pro tour event out in Portland, Oregon this week because he wanted to stay here at this event and defend his title.”

That “boy’s” name is Chris Dickerson, and for him being the Pro Champion means more than just a title.

“Playing in Morristown is always a good experience for me because traveling around the country is always good to come home and see familiar faces,” he said.

It’s the courses in Morristown that keep the players on their toes and that keep Morristown growing.

“We’ve got four courses now,” said Ross. “We would love to have another course. Every time you add a course you can add more players.”

More players, of course, means more revenue. Clark said he already had people asking when next year’s tournament will be because people want to start booking their trip back to Morristown.