A hearing on the future of the South Fork Utility District has been set for Sept. 15 in Nashville. (WJHL Photo)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — An embattled water utility district outside Bristol, Tenn. will have its “day in court” Sept. 15 when administrative law judge Phillip Hilliard hears a state board’s arguments in favor of dissolving the utility or forcing it to merge.

The Utility Management Review Board (UMRB) has called for the South Fork Utility District (SFUD) to find a merger partner in the wake of a Tennessee Comptroller’s Office (TCO) investigation that found “questionable payments” of nearly $1.7 million to district manager Garry Smith, and companies he operates or has interest in.

Since the early April release of that investigation, SFUD’s leadership has promised and later withdrawn a merger with Bristol-Bluff City Utility District, skipped a virtual UMRB meeting, and seen two of its five board members quit. What the utility has not done is comply with the UMRB’s strong request that it enter into official merger negotiations with Bristol-Bluff City.

The decision to allow the case to proceed to a hearing comes despite several UMRB board members’ late April description of SFUD’s management oversight as sorely lacking.

That hearing, skipped by SFUD board members, saw UMRB staff member Ross Colona recommend the board members’ removal and replacement along with SFUD’s merger with a nearby utility.

TCO investigative counsel Mike Dunavant said TCO found a lack of internal control and compliance. The chief investigator in the case, Joseph Ensminger, said it seemed from the investigation that “it seems they (board members) were at least aware of a lot of these issues.”

UMRB board member Bruce Giles said the findings pointed to “what appears to be the worst case of abuse” in his nine years on the board, while fellow member Tom Moss said “it’s egregious what went on.”

While SFUD Board Chairman James Graham resigned in late April and a second commissioner, Joe Warren, resigned May 26. Commissioners Barry Jessee, Joe Warren and Tim Leonard remain active.

A woman who answered the phone at SFUD Tuesday said Garry Smith was out of the office and didn’t know when he would return, adding that he was “in and out.” The state has no record of Smith having been replaced as the district manager at SFUD, which serves about 3,400 customers in and around the Hickory Tree community east of Bristol.

Bristol, Va. attorney Eric Reecher is representing SFUD in the case, while TCO attorney Seth May represents the UMRB. Pre-trial motions and discovery are due in mid-August.